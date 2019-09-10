It Looks Like the Chevrolet Cavalier Will Be Reborn as a Crossover

Once a stand-in for thrifty transportation and less-than-stellar build quality, the Chevrolet Cavalier nameplate has been dead in the United States since GM discontinued the compact car in 2005. But it still rides in China, where Chevrolet's slapped it on the subcompact sedan that slots below the Cruze. Now an apparent product leak we uncovered suggests the Cavalier is also making its way to Mexico in 2020 as—what else—a crossover.

For a brief time on Monday, Chevrolet's U.S. media site had an image in its photo galleries section of a previously-unseen small crossover labeled "2020 Chevrolet Cavalier." The design language and overall styling are very similar to the Chevrolet Trax and Equinox, though it's tough to make out a ton of detail in the low resolution shot. The link brought up a blank page with an "MX" URL, hinting at its intended market of Mexico. The photo has since been removed.