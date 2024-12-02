Bernie Ecclestone Collected F1’s Most Iconic Cars in Secret. Now They’re All Up For Sale

Bernie Ecclestone is a controversial character, loathed by some and admired by others. But regardless of how you may feel about the Godfather of Formula 1, we’re now learning that he’s been single-handedly amassing the mother of all race car collections, which he’s now ready to sell. Featuring 69 cars spanning nearly seven decades of F1 history, the Ecclestone Grand Prix Collection is—and I cannot emphasize this enough—the pinnacle of privately owned GP cars.

“I have been collecting these cars for more than 50 years, and I have only ever bought the best of any example,” said Ecclestone about the listing. “Whilst many other collectors over the years have opted for sports cars, my passion has always been for Grand Prix and Formula 1 cars.”

Handled by the U.K.’s most exclusive car dealer and former racer Tom Hartley Junior, Ecclestone’s private stash includes world championship-winning cars, race-winning cars, and various others with incredible pedigrees. All of them are notable in unique ways—whether they’re the first at something or the last of something, or they were driven by some of F1’s greats like Alberto Ascari, Sir Stirling Moss, Mike Hawthorn, Niki Lauda, Carlos Pace, Nelson Piquet, Ayrton Senna, and Michael Schumacher.

“A Grand Prix and in particular a Formula One car is far more important than any road car or other form of race car, as it is the pinnacle of the sport, and all the cars I have bought over the years have fantastic race histories and are rare works of art,” added Ecclestone.

Although not specified in the sale announcement, it’s understood that the cars will be sold individually and not as a lot given that there are likely a dozen units worth tens of millions. The rest are likely all in the million or multi-million range at the very least. That’s what makes this collection so incredible—it’s not just volume nor just quality, it’s both.

Some of the cars highlighted in the docket include Ascari’s Ferrari 375 F1 “Thin Wall Special,” driven to victory at the 1951 Italian Grand Prix, marking the first time Ferrari beat its arch-rival Alfa Romeo. There’s also a multi-race-winning 312 F1, which Ferrari reportedly considers the best-surviving example of its era, as well as the 1958 championship-winning Ferrari driven by Hawthorn. Ecclestone also got his hands on Stirling Moss’ Vanwall VW10, the first British car to win an F1 race and constructors’ title.

Other title-winning cars include Lauda’s iconic 1975 Ferrari and several Brabhams raced by Piquet (and tested by Senna), including the famous BT46B fan car that Lauda raced to victory at the Swedish GP in 1978. Of course, no collection would be complete without a Vodafone-liveried Ferrari F2002 driven by Schumacher. Interestingly enough, however, for such a rigorous and prestigious collection, the absence of a Lotus JPS or McLaren-Honda from the Senna era strikes me as odd.

“I love all of my cars but the time has come for me to start thinking about what will happen to them should I no longer be here, and that is why I have decided to sell them,” said Ecclestone. “After collecting and owning them for so long, I would like to know where they have gone and not leave them for my wife to deal with should I not be around.”

As is typically the case with these ultra-high-end collections, prices for individual lots were not divulged, though Hartley Junior claims there are several eight-figure cars in the collection. All in all, he believes the total value of the collection is “well into the hundreds of millions.”

At 94, it makes sense that Ecclestone would be arranging his financial affairs so that his family doesn’t have to when the time comes. He has been married multiple times and also been involved in some of the world’s most expensive divorce settlements. He has four kids ranging in age from 65 to just four, though none of them followed in his footsteps or got involved in motorsport.

