Michael Schumacher Made Public Appearance at Daughter’s Wedding: Report

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher was reportedly seen in public for the first time in 11 years, according to a report by U.K. publication Metro. Last weekend, Gina Schumacher—Michael and Corinna Schumacher’s daughter—married her longtime boyfriend in the family’s villa in Majorca, Spain. Due to Michael’s attendance at the wedding and the family’s strong desire for privacy, guests were required to surrender their smartphones and cameras at the door, the report claims.

Like all Schumacher sightings and reports, this should be taken with a grain of salt—after all, that’s why we don’t cover most of them here on The Drive. However, this one is a bit different because several pieces of the report can be verified. For starters, Gina did get married to Iain Bethke on the reported date at the Schumacher’s Spanish villa. Also, the four-acre property is frequented by the family and is known for keeping peeping eyes away due to its layout, many discreet entrances, and a private landing pad. This would’ve made it ideal for Schumacher and his medical team to arrive ahead of the ceremony without being photographed.

Family and Friends: Corinna, Gina, and Mick Schumacher photographed among other sports figures. Getty

Lastly, one would believe that if Schumacher is in a condition to attend his daughter’s wedding, he certainly would’ve attended his daughter’s wedding. That’s not really the kind of event you miss out on, even if it takes a village to make it happen. Back in 2021, the former racing driver turned IndyCar team owner Sam Schmidt managed to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding. Schmidt, who is a quadriplegic, prepared for years to use a unique exoskeleton to help him surprise his daughter. Now, I’m not comparing Schmidt and Schumacher’s injuries or health conditions, but I give the report some credence merely because as a father, I know that we’ll go to great lengths for our daughters.

It’s been widely reported that Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, has done much to protect her family’s privacy. Several reports from 2019 and 2020 claimed he was no longer bedridden, and some even said that he enjoyed watching F1 races on TV. The circle of trust around the former F1 racer is said to include just a handful of people, and even his brother Ralf and former manager and friend Willi Weber have complained that they don’t have access to him—something that Jean Todt and Ross Brawn have echoed before.

In the end, I hope these positive reports end up being true. Schumacher and his family have endured a heck of a lot since his skiing accident in 2013 and I hope he really is enjoying life along with his family.

