Mick Schumacher to Make Formula 1 Test Debut With Ferrari in Bahrain: Report

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, will reportedly drive not one, but two teams' current Formula 1 cars within a few weeks.

Schumacher was rumored in February to be getting his first drive in a modern F1 car—specifically the Alfa Romeo C38—at the Bahrain rookie test held after the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend. Motorsport now reports that Schumacher has secured two opportunities to drive at this test, one with the aforementioned Alfa Romeo team, and one with the team at which his father set several F1 records: Scuderia Ferrari.

Schumacher will make his FIA Formula 2 debut this weekend in Bahrain, where F1 will also race. On the following Monday, the German will reportedly undergo test preparations with Ferrari, which will likely involve a seat fitting, simulator work, and an introduction to the functions of complex modern F1 cars. Tuesday will reportedly see Schumacher drive the Ferrari SF90 for the first time, and on Wednesday, he will reportedly get a drive in the slower Alfa Romeo C38.

Mick Schumacher last appeared in an F1 car as part of a demonstration at the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix, where he drove a parade lap in his father's championship-winning 1994 Benetton B194. Since then, he's won the 2018 FIA Formula 3 Euro championship, which led to signing with the Ferrari Driver Academy development program, as well as a full-time F2 seat with the esteemed Prema Powerteam. If he can show the same fighting spirit his father did almost three decades ago, he might have a shot at breaking into F1 as soon as 2020—something that'd make his father proud.