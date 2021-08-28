Get Your First Look at Netflix’s Michael Schumacher Documentary Here

When seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher sustained a severe head injury in a skiing accident in 2013, he was placed in a medically-induced coma for several months. After recovering in a private hospital in Lusanne, Switzerland, he went home in 2014 and his health became a closely-guarded topic restricted to his immediate family. He hasn’t been seen since.

Netflix announced back in June that a documentary was in the works about Schumacher’s life, and was blessed by Schumacher’s family. The film features interviews with his wife Corinna, brother and fellow F1 driver Ralf, and his two now-grown children Gina-Maria and Mick (now an F1 racer himself). It's presumed to be a peek inside the highlights of Schumacher’s career and maybe even how he’s doing now, but I'd expect it to gloss over any hard details or current photos. Virals All Sports R on YouTube put together an English-dubbed version of the just-released trailer so non-German speakers can watch and understand it too.