The Las Vegas F1 Race Is Worth Attending, But Here’s What You Need to Know

I’m just now recovering from last weekend’s Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix. As someone who lives in the Eastern Time Zone and was slammed with work every day leading up to the race, enduring two days of waking up early on ET because of jet lag but still staying past midnight Vegas time really knocked me out. Hey, I’m not complaining, but I’m just sayin’ there are some unique challenges to attending the Vegas race—and the odd schedule is just one of them.

F1 now hosts three races in the United States: the O.G. in Austin, the Miami Grand Prix that’s not even in Miami, and the Las Vegas GP. The former runs at the Circuit of the Americas, the other in the parking lot of the Miami Dolphins Stadium, and the latter on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. Three completely different parts of the country, three completely different venues, and as a result, three completely different experiences.

I’ve had the chance to attend all three—and in the case of COTA, multiple times since its maiden race in 2012. As a result, I’ve learned a thing or two about each place, and I thought to share some takeaways with you. Perhaps it can be of help if you’re trying to decide which race to hit up in 2025. And remember, it’s easy to have an opinion about an event from afar, but this opinion may or may not completely change once you experience it in person—so it’s good to keep an open mind.

Getty Anadolu

Las Vegas GP: Pros

No Sunscreen Needed: I’m not a fan of sweating, so right outta the box, Las Vegas’ chilly temperatures (around 58 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit) suited me perfectly. It’s just great when you can walk around a venue, climb up grandstands, and enjoy an open-air spectacle without burning your skin or sweating profusely. In that regard, Vegas is the ideal race for folks who don’t enjoy hot climates.

Atmosphere: It’s Vegas, baby. Neon lights, Elvis impersonators, larger-than-life billboards, and an entire town dripping in F1 marketing ready to welcome legions of fans with open arms. Frankly, of all the F1 races I’ve been to all over the world, none do a better job at painting the town red than Vegas.

Sideshows: One of my favorite things about the Vegas race weekend was the concerts. From big-name rappers to a German “electric marching band,” there was something for everyone. I probably enjoyed upwards of three hours of good music at no extra cost. Plus, the same stage also saw F1 drivers come and talk to the fans, different contests, and more. Let’s face it, if there aren’t cars on the track, then you want to be able to have fun—especially if you bring a spouse or the family along with you. Vegas organizers know this, and they delivered.

Hospitality: I was lucky to be hosted by eBay Motors, who was auctioning a sweet Barracuda driven by Lando Norris over the race weekend. eBay dropped a good chunk of money to bring all its guests into the Champions Club, a swanky, full-bar, high-end chef-catered hospitality tower with indoor and outdoor viewing areas, celebrity guest appearances, and all the luxuries you can imagine. The three-day ticket there is about $6,500, and considering the quality of drinks and food they serve, you can probably eat and drink your ticket’s worth. I also spent some time at the Red Bull Energy Station courtesy of some friends, and that ticket runs about $10,000. However, I was more impressed with the regular grandstands around turns, one, two, and three, as those three-day tickets were in the $800 to $1,500 range, yet they included food and beverages from a wide variety of vendors (and the aforementioned sideshows). I’ve been going to F1 races for 30-plus years and it has never been cheap to attend, so I really like this all-inclusive approach to race ticket packages.

Logistics: Because the track is right smack in the middle of The Strip, you never have to go very far to get to your grandstand or your hotel. Repeat attendees told me they buy their race tickets based on the hotel they’re staying at, so their commute is very close—or vice versa, choose your hotel based on where you’re sitting. I know this works wonders, because on Saturday once the race was done, I walked from Turn 3 all the way to my hotel room in literally 20 minutes. No shuttles, no taxis, no getting stuck in traffic, no parking fiascos. I can’t think of another venue where that’s possible.

Getty

Las Vegas GP: Cons

Weather: I may hate the heat, but not everyone does. If you’d rather show your guns, wear a hat, and pound a cold beer under the sizzling sun, Vegas is not for you. Otherwise, pack a jacket.

Restricted access: One of my biggest pet peeves of the weekend was how segmented the track is. Because it’s surrounded by a city, you can’t access every area of the track, or simply walk around it to enjoy different vantage points. I had tickets for the “East Harmon” area near the Virgin Hotel, and it encompassed turns one, two, and three, as well as the paddock. This meant my ticket scanned me into this area only. I couldn’t venture out to other turns because I was forced to leave my section and my ticket wouldn’t scan me into another one. If you like to roam, this race isn’t the race for you.

Schedule: If you’re a diehard F1 fan accustomed to the typical weekend program, you’re going to be thrown off by the Vegas schedule. Gates don’t open until 4:30 p.m., and the action doesn’t start for several hours after that. The race itself started at 10 p.m. local time and ended close to midnight. It feels completely against the grain of most other races, and I can imagine it can be anticlimactic for some fans. Plus, it takes a few days to recover from the late-night schedule.

Perception: You’re probably going to be made fun of by someone who considers themselves a seasoned F1 fan. They’re going to tell you that Vegas is not a real race, it’s not a real track, and that it’s all marketing. Last I checked, there were more passes there last year than in most other races, and this year we certainly saw a fair share of wheel-to-wheel action. Ignore them.

Getty

Choosing Between Las Vegas GP and Miami

Comparing Vegas to Austin wouldn’t be entirely fair, being that COTA is a proper circuit and the most normal of the three U.S. races. I think if you want to stick to a more traditional race, you can’t beat it. Vegas and Miami are much more comparable, as they both offer loads of pomp and glamour for their upper-crust, party-loving audiences.

From a fan experience alone, I think Vegas has a lot more to offer. I had a blast enjoying the various experiences sprinkled around the section of the track I was confined to, so much so that I don’t feel like I missed out on anything else. The atmosphere is pretty electric, too. Looking up and seeing sky-high casinos lit up in neon colors, drone shows, and people having fun was very refreshing. It felt like the least uptight F1 race I’ve ever attended in the U.S. and most definitely Europe. There’s a real sense that people are there to have fun and not be snobby F1 fans.

Also, this year Vegas offered a wider variety of tickets at various price ranges, meaning that almost everyone can enjoy a good show regardless of budget. Sure, the folks with a $150 three-day GA ticket won’t have all the amenities I enjoyed in the Champions Club, but they still have access to the greater racing spectacle, as well as music shows, etc. Like all sports and concerts, how much you spend on a ticket ultimately dictates your overall access or viewing area.

If I had to choose which race I’d go back to, I’d much rather go to Vegas than Miami. The racing is better overall, and it’s more my jam. Regardless of what the critics say, it’s a good ‘ol time—and in the end, isn’t that why you go to a race?

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com