F1 Hot Wheels Are Finally Here—So Long as You’re Not a Ferrari or Aston Fan

The range of Formula 1 cars that Hot Wheels announced last year is finally here, and it looks like it was worth the wait. Scaled-down versions of eight cars from the 2025 grid are coming to your nearest grocery store’s toy aisle, and the range also includes premium cars as well as tracks.

Hot Wheels splits its catalog of 1/64-scale Formula 1 cars into two lines called basic and premium. The basic cars are, well, pretty basic; They all feature the same diecast body with simple details such as a halo, an air intake, and a rear wing, and they’re mostly set apart by their liveries and the colors of their wheels. Eight teams are represented: Oracle Red Bull, Williams, Mercedes-AMG Petronas, McLaren, BWT Alpine, MoneyGram Haas, Visa Cash App RB, and Kick Sauber. You’ll need to bust out the sandpaper and a can of red paint if you’re a Ferrari fan.

The basic cars on about on par with Hot Wheels’ standard line of cars in terms of pricing. Singles cost $1.25 each, while a five-pack costs $6.25. Availability varies from model to model. You should already be able to find the Oracle Red Bull car in stores, but the Williams car will come out in March, and the AMG car is due out in June. The other cars are only available in five packs, and they’re on their way to stores as you read this.

The premium cars are aimed at serious collectors, and as such are far more detailed than the basic models. They feature a metal body whose shape more closely resembles the real thing, a metal chassis, and Pirelli-branded Real Rider tires. Check out the little helmet in the cockpit, too; it’s a cool detail that helps justify the not-insignificant price premium over the basic cars. At launch, the catalog will include the McLaren, Oracle Red Bull, Mercedes-AMG Petronas, BWT Alpine, MoneyGram Haas F1, Visa Cash App RB, Williams, and Kick Sauber cars. Ferrari or Aston fan? You know the drill.

Pricing is set at $8 per car. You can buy them through a pre-sale program on the Mattel Creations website or in stores in June 2025.

As we predicted, the range of products will grow to include tracks by the end of 2025. Hot Wheels has already announced two. Priced at $40, and due out on August 16, the Sprint Race Circuit features a foot-operated booster shaped like a gas pedal, two possible track configurations, and a Formula 1-branded tower. Next up is the Grand Prix Race Circuit, which will cost $75 when it hits shelves on August 30. It’s much bigger than the cheaper track, it’s notably set up to allow cars to pass each other, and it’s more advanced with features like a counter that logs up to 25 laps.

The partnership between Hot Wheels and Formula 1 is just getting started, so more cars and tracks are likely on their way.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com