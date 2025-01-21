We Witnessed History With That Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Photo

I remember a few key moments in Formula 1 history like they were yesterday, but I also remember the exact moment when they happened, where I was, what I was doing, and how they initially made me feel. Seeing Monday’s photograph of Lewis Hamilton standing in front of Enzo Ferrari’s house—and next to an F40 nonetheless—is now one of those moments.

Taken by Ferrari and distributed with the title “First Day as a Scuderia Ferrari Driver for Lewis,” the image has been liked five million times on Instagram and seen by 10 million on X. If you’ve ever shown any interest in F1 or Ferrari, chances are your algorithm showed you this photo first thing Monday morning—and judging by how many times I’ve seen it now, nearly every person’s reshared it.

There are a few reasons for this, of course. Above all, there are the circumstances surrounding the making of this photo. It’s been a year since we found out Hamilton was headed to the Scuderia, so there’s been plenty of time for the excitement to build ahead of the moment he finally put on the red coveralls. Then there’s the raw emotion shown by the Tifosi who braved cold weather just to get a glimpse of Hamilton showing up for his first day on the job. This is rather monumental because it shows how hungry Ferrari fans are to get back to their winning ways. It’s been 17 years since Maranello won a constructors’ title, and you can feel people’s hopes and dreams literally being put on Hamilton’s shoulders.

Lastly, just look at the photo. Hamilton is known for showing up to the track wearing high fashion, but a few of these ensembles can come off as a bit silly. He brought his sartorial A-Game Monday, however, rocking a striped three-piece suit by Italian powerhouse Ferragamo, with a matching overcoat that appears to be wool. It’s all very Italian, very formal, very “daddy’s home and he’s driving an F40.” It goes to show that Hamilton understands the assignment and he is emerging himself into Ferrari culture. A few clips out there even show him speaking Italian.

The next two months will be crucial for both Hamilton and Ferrari, as they prepare for what should hopefully be a successful year for them. The seven-time champ is even reuniting with his former physio, coach, and wellness consigliere Angela Cullen, so you know he means business.

And in case you’re wondering, the other key F1 moments that are engraved in my memory are Ayrton Senna’s fatal crash in Imola in 1994, Michael Schumacher’s retirement announcement in Monza in 2006, Felipe Massa’s temporary world championship at Interlagos in 2008, Schumacher’s return to F1 with Mercedes in 2010 and his ski accident in 2013, Sergio Perez’s first victory at Sakhir in 2020, and the Abu Dhabi fiasco of 2021.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com