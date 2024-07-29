Carlos Sainz Signs Two-Year F1 Deal With Williams

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Formula 1 fans, with a few driver signings and another humbling weekend for Red Bull Racing. And of course, the drama surrounding George Russell’s disqualification from the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix, which candidly gifted Lewis Hamilton his second race win of the year. But wait, there’s more! Monday morning, current Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz confirmed he’s signed a contract for 2025 and 2026 with the Williams F1 Team.

It’s impossible to say that no one saw this coming, but frankly, color me surprised—even after photos showed Sainz’s manager and father at the Williams garage over the weekend. With seats still open at Mercedes, Sauber, Alpine, Racing Bulls (and eventually Audi), many expected Sainz to hold out for a better option. Rumors that he could even head back to Red Bull gained steam over the last few weeks, given Sergio Perez’s questionable future with the Milton Keynes squad.

In the end, it was Williams boss James Vowles who beat the other circling birds and got Sainz to sign on the dotted line first. Needless to say, it’s a massive get for the small team that up until recently relied on an old spreadsheet to keep track of its inventory—and one that even Vowles himself said their facilities and equipment were subpar and “20 years out of date.” To say that Sainz’s expectations will need some adjusting is an understatement.

“I am very happy to announce that I will be joining Williams Racing from 2025 onwards,” said Sainz. “It is no secret that this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for various reasons and that it has taken me some time to announce my decision. However, I am fully confident that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes drove in the past and made their mark on our sport. The ultimate goal of bringing Williams back to where it belongs, at the front of the grid, is a challenge that I embrace with excitement and positivity.

“I am convinced that this team has all the right ingredients to make history again and, starting on January 1, I will give my absolute best to drive Williams forward alongside every single member of the team,” added Sainz. “I want to thank James Vowles and the entire Board of Williams for their trust and determination. Their solid leadership and convictions have played an important role in my decision-making.

“I truly believe that the core of every successful team lies amongst their people and their culture. Williams is synonymous with heritage and pure racing, the foundations of the project that lies ahead of us are very strong and I am really looking forward to being part of it starting next year.”

The truth is that Sainz was stuck between a rock and a hard place, having to choose between an uncompetitive, under-funded team, or taking a sabbatical and trying again in 2026 once another round of musical chairs freed up key seats at other teams. The Mercedes seat seemed his most competitive option, especially given its resurgence over the last few races, but I guess he couldn’t work things out with Toto.

Sainz has an important job while at Ferrari, where he will undoubtedly want to beat his teammate Charles Leclerc to maintain his image as a smart and successful driver. Next year, he’ll try to whip Williams into shape with the help of his new teammate Alex Albon (goodbye Sargeant)—funny enough, another byproduct of the Red Bull driver machine. Chances are Sainz’s management is already looking forward to whatever opportunities will open up in 2027.

