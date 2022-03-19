F1 Race Director Made 'Human Error' in Abu Dhabi, Says FIA Investigation

As promised, the FIA has finally released the findings of the full investigation into the final laps of the 2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Interestingly enough, it coincided with the first F1 of 2022, in case anyone was hoping we could move on from this. In the seven-page document, which provides a timeline of events and transcripts of exchanges between race control and teams, it concludes that a mistake was made by Race Director Michael Masi but that there should be no change to the championship outcome.

The report breaks down what happened, from the moment Nicholas Latifi crashed to the checkered flag and then through the stewards' wrangling that ensued afterward, as well as a detailed account of messages Christian Horner and Toto Wolff exchanged with Masi. A statement published by the FIA summarising the report admits that Masi made a "human error" but that he acted in "good faith," even though neither of these phrases appears in the report itself.

The most damning bit of the report is the acknowledgment that both the job of race director was effectively impossible to do, and that Horner and Wolff being able to harass him under the safety car was a particularly bad idea.

"The consensus of those involved in the detailed analysis and clarification exercise was that the respective communications to the Race Director by the Red Bull Racing and Mercedes TeamPrincipals during the final laps of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP had a negative impact on the smooth running of the final laps because they were distracting when the Race Director needed to focus on making difficult and time‐pressured decisions," it reads.