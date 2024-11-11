Give Me a Break: F1 Has an Official Chocolate Bar Now

It’s no secret that companies align themselves with sports leagues, venues, and athletes to reach a wider audience and improve sales. The exact opposite also exists, where an individual brand is so iconic that sports leagues, venues, and athletes want to associate with it to gain notoriety—think Rolex, Nike, Coca-Cola, etc. And then there’s another layer to sports sponsorships that flat-out doesn’t make any sense, like KitKat becoming Formula 1‘s official chocolate bar.

I’ve followed F1 for over 30 years and I have always, in one way or another, been influenced by the brands I saw associated with it. Once upon a time, however, most of these brands were European and Asian, and one would find it impossible to find Parmalat milk, Rothmans cigs, United Colors of Benetton clothing stores, Vodafone cell service, or Agip gas stations in the States. In many ways, this was part of the allure of F1 to a North American audience. These brands always felt a bit like forbidden fruit.

Since Liberty Media took over the sport, it’s been working hard to expand it to a wider and younger audience and link it to some of the world’s finest brands. Earlier this year, F1 announced its partnership with LVMH—Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey—a French conglomerate that owns some of the world’s most famous luxury brands. Now, that’s a move that makes sense because F1 is a sport that mostly caters to the rich and famous. DHL being its logistics partner also makes a lot of sense, and so does Qatar Airways. Pirelli, AWS, Heineken, Puma, and American Express all feel like a natural fit. Heck, even the dubious Aramco and Crypto.com are a fit given the sport’s somewhat nefarious side.

But where does a chocolate bar fit in? Well, this is what Bernard Meunier, head of marketing and sales at Nestle had to say: “Formula 1 is a global phenomenon with a rapidly growing, diverse fanbase, especially among younger audiences. With its global reach and packed schedule, F1 offers KitKat the perfect platform to remind everyone to make time for a break.”

Getty Mark Thompson

Ah yes, it’s here to remind everyone in F1 to take a break. Got it.

The sport’s chief commercial officer didn’t have anything more substantial to say about the partnership other than, “We can’t wait to see the fantastic experiences they’ll be bringing to our fans at the track and the new audiences they’ll introduce to the sport.”

You might think that I just hate chocolate, or that I have nothing better to do on a Monday morning than rant about F1’s newest sponsor. The first one is completely untrue, and while there may be some truth to the second one, I’m really just sharing my thoughts on how wildly commercial F1 is becoming. And yes, I am aware that KitKat was already involved as a personal sponsor of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, but its transition to becoming an official F1 partner still strikes me as odd.

With F1’s explosion in popularity across the United States and Liberty Media’s aggressive marketing plans, it’s natural that we’ll see more of these kooky partnerships pop up. I’m pretty sure I saw a “Snoopy x F1” collab announced for the Vegas Grand Prix, and I just couldn’t help but shake my head. Listen, I like Snoopy and I love F1, but that doesn’t mean I love them together.

Can’t wait to hear about F1’s official saltwater taffy, condoms, hair clippers, and life insurance policies in the near future.

