F1 Finally Approves Cadillac Entry for 2026 After Andretti Back-and-Forth

Reportedly in the works for several weeks but held until after the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula 1 said Monday that the “Cadillac F1” team is set to become the 11th entry for the 2026 season. The statement reads that the agreement has been “reached in principle,” with F1—and, by extension, Liberty Media—admitting that General Motors and its partners have reached several operational milestones that prove their commitment.

Unsurprisingly, the statement does not mention the Andretti name nor Andretti Global—not even once. It mentions TWG Partners, however, which is led by Dan Towriss and Mark Walter. Towriss is the new head honcho at Andretti Global, and also the CEO of Gainbridge and Group 1001, while Walters is the CEO of Guggenheim Partners and the owner of the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers as well as Premier League club Chelsea. Together, they’ll be leading the charge along with General Motors.

“We’re excited to partner with General Motors in bringing a dynamic presence to Formula 1,” Towriss said via AP. “Together, we’re assembling a world-class team that will embody American innovation and deliver unforgettable moments to race fans around the world.’’

Despite the rejection and constant BS they had to endure, Andretti Global got to work on building a state-of-the-art F1 facility near Silverstone, where they had been busy preparing for whenever the day would come. The entire operation will now have to be renamed Cadillac F1, though I find solace in the fact that the Andretti bones will remain the foundation of whatever ends up happening down the line. AP reports that Mario Andretti will have an ambassador role at Cadillac F1, but not Michael.

This is a massive step forward for Cadillac, which has worked overtime to increase its involvement in world-class racing. I’ve personally witnessed both of Cadillac’s outings at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and can confirm its dedication to racing and its hunger to win is real. It’s far from some marketing stunt.

“As the pinnacle of motorsports, F1 demands boundary-pushing innovation and excellence,” GM President Mark Reuss said in a release. “It’s an honor for General Motors and Cadillac to join the world’s premier racing series, and we’re committed to competing with passion and integrity to elevate the sport for race fans around the world. This is a global stage for us to demonstrate GM’s engineering expertise and technology leadership at an entirely new level.”

There are still many unanswered questions at many levels, some quite important. Who will supply Cadillac F1 with engines, given that GM’s own won’t be ready until 2027 or 2028? Which American drivers will they pick? Who is going to be the team principal? With 2026 car reveals just 15 or 16 months away, there’s really not a lot of time to figure things out.

