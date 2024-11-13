Andretti F1’s Biggest Opponent Is Now Out of the Picture

Formula 1‘s parent company, Liberty Media, confirmed Wednesday morning that CEO Greg Maffei is stepping down at the end of the year with chairman John Malone assuming the role of interim CEO. Despite Maffei’s deep involvement with F1 and its current success worldwide (and particularly in the States), this move isn’t expected to affect the sport’s ownership or trajectory. However, what I think it will affect—surely in a positive way—is Andretti’s chances of joining F1 soon.

Here’s what Maffei allegedly said back in May, as first reported by NBC News: “Mario, I want to tell you that I will do everything in my power to see that Michael never enters Formula 1.”

It’s worth noting that when NBC News and other major outlets reached out to Maffei and Liberty Media, neither denied the allegations. They simply declined to comment.

Will Maffei’s exit magically turn things around for the hopeful Andretti-Cadillac F1 team? Probably not right away, considering Maffei’s replacement will likely not flip on his predecessor (who is actually remaining as an advisor during a transitional period). But, given that Maffei’s beef with Andretti has always seemed extremely personal and not good for business, surely Malone or the future CEO will feel motivated to ditch the high-school cattiness and treat the Andretti family and everyone at Andretti Global with the respect they have earned.

L to R: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Greg Maffei, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicalli. Getty Alessio Morgese

Today’s announcement represents another shake-up at the top of these two organizations. Back in September, Michael Andretti announced that after decades of leading Andretti Autosport and eventually Andretti Global, he would be stepping down from the helm to serve as a “strategic advisor and key ambassador.” Dan Towriss, co-owner of Andretti Global and CEO of Gainbridge is stepping into Andretti’s leadership role.

At the time, I reported that the move could positively impact Andretti’s F1 plans. How? Well, if Maffei was so darn set on making sure that “Michael never enters Formula 1,” maybe not having Michael as the top dog would help that cause. With Maffei gone now, however, I don’t see how both parties don’t get back to business and give Andretti-Cadillac the all-clear they rightfully deserve. After all, the FIA already did that.

It’s way too late in the game to see the American squad compete in 2025, but approving their entry right away should give them enough time to source an engine and get their stuff together for the 2026 season.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com