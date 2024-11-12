Every F1 Team Will Unveil Their 2025 Liveries at a Huge Stadium Party in February

Like most major sports, there’s a cadence to how a Formula 1 season starts, unfolds, and concludes. It used to begin in Australia sometime in mid-March, then make its way around the world for a few months, and wrap up in Suzuka typically around Halloween. Before the first race, however, each team unveiled their new cars and drivers at their home base. That last bit is going out the window next year as F1 is throwing a massive party where all 10 team principals and 20 racing drivers will show off their 2025 championship contenders together.

The event is being organized as part of Formula 1’s 75th anniversary celebrations and will take place at London’s O2 Arena on Feb. 18, 2025. In fact, tickets will go on sale this Friday and promise “top entertainment and special guest presenters” on top of the usual F1 fare.

This is the first time in the sport’s history that all team liveries are revealed on the same day, let alone under the same roof. Personally, it feels mildly exciting but also a bit like the desecration of an established tradition. I also can’t wrap my mind around the logistics for this, considering car reveal parties aren’t typically quick events. They usually start with a 15-minute speech by an automaker CEO, followed by the reveal of the car, followed by a speech from the team principal, and then brief speeches by each driver. Finally, things usually open up to the media.

Ferrari F1 reveal 2005. Getty PACO SERINELLI

How will this go when all 10 teams have to show their cars in front of a live audience? How long will it take? Will there be multiple teams on the stage or will it be done one by one? Will they shoot t-shirt cannons for the fans? Also, we’re pretty used to not seeing the real F1 cars at unveilings due to the high risk of corporate espionage—and that’s when teams control their own shows. Now imagine with everyone under one roof. Surely they’re all going to be running some generic show car with their 2025 liveries.

Furthermore, this F1 equivalent of a gender reveal party comes just one day after the series announced that KitKat was the “official chocolate bar of F1.” Yesterday I wrote about how it feels like Liberty Media’s marketing and licensing departments are really working overtime to squeeze every dollar out of the brand—especially in the United States. Now, while February’s party is taking place in the sport’s home of England, it still feels a lot like some Americanized sports party, like something we’d see related to the Super Bowl or World Series.

It’s unclear if this will be a one-off occurrence to celebrate the sport’s 75th anniversary, or if the series bosses will make this a regular pre-season party for years to come. My guess is it’s the former, but at this point, who really knows?

