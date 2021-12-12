First 1965 Shelby Mustang GT350 Prototype Up for Grabs

After being sold several times to racers who pushed this Shelby even harder, it ended up in the hands of one Luis Blanq-Cacaux of Monterrey, Mexico in 1970. Blanq-Cacaux competed in 5R002 for two years at events like the Mexican Trans Am series and Mexico 1000. Then he slapped a coat of gray primer on it and left it to rot in a yard, where it sat until it was discovered in 1989.

From there, the iconic Mustang spent 14 years on display at the Shelby American Museum in Boulder, Colorado, in “as found” condition. Finally restored to 1965 condition after four painstaking years with John Brown of Thoroughbred Restorations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the car re-emerged at the 2014 Amelia Island Concours, where it won best in class. Chuck Clawson, the first owner, drove it to the podium.

While most of us don't have access to $4 million to buy it ourselves, it's going to be fun to watch the numbers tick up in January. Console yourself with the knowledge that all of these years later, the Mustang lives on.

