The 800-HP Yenko Chevy Silverado Is a Supercharged Shot at the Ram TRX
It's only a little bit pricier. Okay, maybe a whole lot pricier.
The original Yenko Camaro was only in production from 1967-1969, and just about 200 of the originals were made by racer and Chevrolet dealer Don Yenko. That was enough to make the Yenko brand persist as a performance signature on its own, even 50 years later. It was just recently, though, in 2015 that Specialty Vehicle Engineering began making Yenko vehicles again, and here’s the team's latest: The 2021 Yenko/SC Silverado Off-Road truck, powered by an 800-horsepower, 378-cubic-inch V8 based on the LT1 block.
They’ll build just 50 of these Yenko/SC trucks, in any color available from the factory, and customers can option theirs in crew cab and double cab configurations. It comes with an upgraded six-speed automatic transmission, Brembo’s larger front brakes that include six-piston calipers and 16.1-inch Duralife vented rotors, a BDS lift kit that raises the truck four inches and includes higher-rated front and rear Fox performance shocks, along with a heavy-duty rear sway bar.
The exterior is pretty much standard fare for third-party builds like these. There are Yenko Off-Road quarter-panel graphics and a hood insert manufactured from OEM-quality, high-impact composite material with flat black louvers. Then there's the 12-spoke, 20x10-inch aluminum alloy front and rear one-piece wheels with a matte finish. Finally, they're wrapped in LT295/60R20 Nitto Ridge Grappler off-road performance tires. SVE essentially took all the parts you'd fit to your modified truck and made use of their manufacturing connections to build specialized pieces, like that hood insert.
Each of these 50 vehicles will include a numbered power badge, two numbered key fobs, a Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin, and a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. This includes the engine and supercharger assembly, transmission upgrade and non-powertrain components.
The price? About $90,000 as shown, not including a new Silverado short bed with four-wheel drive. That's a good deal more than Ram's factory-built TRX with the 702-hp Hellcat engine, but if your brand loyalty runs deep, maybe that's okay. At roughly $130,000 you'll have to really want it, though.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDHere's What The 2021 Ram TRX Has In Common With Siblings From Dodge, Jeep And RamRam is out to impress the desert racing crowd with the TRX. What did they keep and what did they build from scratch from the standard 1500?READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Wild Ford Bronco Raptor Prototype Is Testing With 37-Inch TiresFord's looking to one-up its own Sasquatch Package, apparently.READ NOW
- RELATEDIf for Some Reason You Need a 1,000-HP Yenko Chevy Camaro and No Roof, Probably Buy ThisTorque-Twist all the things.READ NOW