The 800-HP Yenko Chevy Silverado Is a Supercharged Shot at the Ram TRX

The original Yenko Camaro was only in production from 1967-1969, and just about 200 of the originals were made by racer and Chevrolet dealer Don Yenko. That was enough to make the Yenko brand persist as a performance signature on its own, even 50 years later. It was just recently, though, in 2015 that Specialty Vehicle Engineering began making Yenko vehicles again, and here’s the team's latest: The 2021 Yenko/SC Silverado Off-Road truck, powered by an 800-horsepower, 378-cubic-inch V8 based on the LT1 block.

They’ll build just 50 of these Yenko/SC trucks, in any color available from the factory, and customers can option theirs in crew cab and double cab configurations. It comes with an upgraded six-speed automatic transmission, Brembo’s larger front brakes that include six-piston calipers and 16.1-inch Duralife vented rotors, a BDS lift kit that raises the truck four inches and includes higher-rated front and rear Fox performance shocks, along with a heavy-duty rear sway bar.