Did You Know Mitsubishi Made an Old-School Willys Jeep Until 1998?

From a glance at the Northeast Auto Imports listing, it appears to be a normal CJ-3 Jeep—after all, it has "Jeep" stamped right into the sheet metal on the front quarter panel. But look closely and you'll spot a few clues about its true identity. For one, it's right-hand drive and bears a faintly visible Mitsubishi badge stamped over the iconic bar grille; for another, more obvious hint, instead of a Willys Hurricane inline-four, under the hood is a 78-horsepower Mitsubishi 4DR5 diesel engine. That 2.6-liter inline-four is mated to a four-on-the-tree manual that drives all four wheels, in true Jeep fashion. This specific example was built in 1977 as the Jeep J3, nearly a full decade after the stateside CJ-3 was discontinued.

Even more surprisingly, though, was that Mitsubishi started production of the J3 in 1953 and did not stop building Jeeps until 1998. That's right, in 1998 you could buy a brand-new CJ-3 Willys Jeep, functionally identical to ones that served in the Korean War, except powered by a Mitsubishi diesel motor. Over nearly a half-century of production, Mitsubishi sold 200,000 Jeeps in some form or fashion; not only was the soft-top, short-wheelbase version currently for sale by Northeast Auto Imports available, but there were also long-wheelbase versions, hardtops, and four-doors, sold with both gasoline and diesel power plants.