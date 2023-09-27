Single-Cab, Short-Bed Ram TRX Is Like a Photoshop Brought to Life

The Ram TRX is nothing if not rowdy. Anything with 702 horsepower is bound to be and when you start modifying one, it can only get rowdier. That's the case with this chopped-up super truck that started life as a normal TRX and is now a single cab, short bed burnout machine.

It belongs to Chuy RMZ, an automotive influencer who's no stranger to building even faster Dodge Hellcats. I originally saw the build when the first cuts were made back in April. That's when he posted a video of him and his crew making careful incisions with cutting wheels and, yeah, a Sawzall. Whereas he could have started with a factory single-cab Ram and performed a supercharged 6.2-liter swap, Chuy went the more complicated route by making a two-door mega cab of sorts. In turn, it has slightly larger dimensions than a regular single-cab so there's more room inside.

Starting with a real TRX means the truck has adaptive Bilstein shocks, too. Assuming those are still functional after all the other work they performed—electronics can be finicky—the single cab pickup should still be plenty good at jumping the dunes. What's more, Chuy also converted the truck from full-time four-wheel drive to rear-drive only by pulling the front driveshaft and tricking the computer to run RWD. You might scratch your head at that but plenty of desert trucks are two-wheel drive, plus, now the truck rips fat skids on pavement.

The result is a good-timing truck with all the power of a normal TRX and a lot less weight. It's hard to say just how much the short wheelbase affects the rig's stability, so if I were Chuy, I'd be careful in case the going gets tippy. The last thing anybody wants is a high-powered machine like that rolling end over end after hitting a big rut somewhere.

I can't speak to all of the work done here—there aren't any photos or clips of the frame job posted to Instagram—but it's a pretty sweet DIY build regardless. He created it to have fun, and it's clearly good at that. There's actually another single-cab, short-bed TRX that belongs to Xtreme Offroad Park in Texas; the two were being built at the same time. I don't think that's enough to call it a trend, but in this case, great minds think alike.

Chuy RMZ

There's no telling what else we'll see people do with the TRX as time goes on. We know production is ending in December of this year, though Ram insists it'll take a new form when it eventually returns. It's sure to be even quicker and more powerful than the truck we get now, but there's pretty much no way it'll have the blown V8 we've come to know and love.