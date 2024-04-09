A New Toyota 4Runner Is About to Be Revealed for the First Time in 15 Years

The outgoing Toyota 4Runner was revealed in 2009 when Obama was president and I Gotta Feeling by The Black Eyed Peas was number one on pop radio. That means you, me, and everyone else who cares about four-wheeling adventure rigs have been waiting 15 years to see a new one. So much has changed since then, and soon, so will the 4Runner as the sixth-generation SUV is being revealed in full at 10:15 p.m. EDT.

We have our coverage ready to fire once the embargo lifts, so be sure to check the site after the reveal time (again, that's 10:15 p.m. EDT / 7:15 p.m. PDT). You'll see our 4Runner stories front and center on The Drive's homepage, and I think you'll like what we have. There's also more to come on Wednesday and throughout the rest of the week.

Since Toyota isn't live-streaming the reveal, enjoy the tunes and try to remember where you were when the last 4Runner was revealed. My answer to that question is... sixth grade. And I'm 25.

Buckle up and prepare for what's sure to be days of discourse surrounding the truck on social media—for better or worse. This is a big deal, and who knows when we'll witness a new 4Runner reveal again? If we have to wait another 15 years, I can only imagine what the world will be like.

Actually, I'd rather not. Let's just focus on the truck.