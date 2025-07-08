2026 Lexus RZ 550e First Drive Review: A Stylish and Sporty EV That Can’t Go the Distance

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Step into the 2026 Lexus RZ 550e F Sport, and your brain might trick you into thinking you’re in the sleek LC sports car, but roomier. The cabin is beautifully designed, the materials are first-grade, and just like with the coupe, the interior color combinations available are straight out of an Italian tailor’s catalog. It’s a lovely place to be, and the new F Sport exterior isn’t bad either, with its aerodynamic styling and snazzy two-tone design.

Unlike the mostly forgettable first iteration of the RZ, the mid-cycle refresh of Lexus’ first globally available EV rings in a variety of improvements that are likely to move it higher on customers’ shopping lists. From an improved and more efficient drivetrain, upgraded batteries, handling tweaks, and a new front-drive base trim, it would appear the Japanese automaker stopped short of redesigning the entire thing.

Like with all EVs, however, deciding whether it’s a sensible buy or not comes down to how far you can drive without stopping to charge. And despite a considerable increase in range across the lineup, higher-capacity DC charging, and a new NACS charging port, the more desirable trims of the RZ will still disappoint even the most frugal commuters.

Jerry Perez, Lexus

The Basics

For 2026, three models will be available: the front-wheel-drive-only RZ350e, the all-wheel-drive-only 450e, and the range-topping 550e, which is also only available with all-wheel-drive and exclusively as an F Sport model. Their driving range (as estimated by Lexus) is as follows: 302 miles, 261 miles, and 228 miles, respectively.

While the two lower trims remain mostly unchanged, it’s the new 550e F Sport that really makes a splash for 2026 and elevates the EV’s position in the segment. While small, there is a subset of EV buyers looking for a gussied-up and luxurious electric crossover, and now Lexus joins the likes of Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Mercedes, and Porsche.

My tester came dressed in the sleek two-tone exterior, which, despite being a bit shouty (for a Lexus), is well executed in terms of design. The way the black hood integrates with the grille, lower fascia, and headlight surrounds is quite clever. If there’s ever been a handsome version of the oversized grill, this is it. Likewise, the black roof and C-pillars work well with the fastback roofline and mesh nicely with the rear spoiler on the trunk lid.

The F Sport also gets new and good-looking 20-inch black wheels with aero covers, which offer a more aggressive look without sacrificing much aerodynamic performance. Non-painted brake calipers are standard, though blue ones are optional. Likewise, the optional two-tone scheme can be had in four different combinations.

Lexus

Like in the aforementioned LC, the cabin is truly the highlight of the vehicle. Let your hands fall at your sides, in front of you, or beside you, and you’ll be pleased with the nice materials throughout. The F Sport can be had with an ultra suede interior, which feels phenomenal to the touch. The trim around the 14-inch infotainment screen, shifter, dash, and door panels looks and feels great, though I found the steering wheel’s texture a bit rubbery. Maybe it was the fact that my test car had been baking in the 108-degree Portuguese heat for several hours, but I would’ve preferred perforated leather for the F Sport trim.

The new RZ gets an improved version of the original Dynamic Sky panorama glass roof, which, if I recall right, simply allowed too much light into the cabin and let things get quite hot. The improved version offers a greater level of opacity, which did a fair job of reducing how much light came into the cabin, but it still didn’t quite feel like it was enough on a super hot day.

Mechanically, the 2026 RZ sees important upgrades, such as two new batteries: a 74.69-kWh unit for the two lower trims (compared to the outgoing 63.4 kWh), and a 76.96 kWh unit for the 550e F Sport. Max horsepower is rated at 224 hp for 350e, 313 hp for 450e, and 408 hp for 550e F Sport. The latter can hit 60 mph from a standstill in 4.1 seconds, while the base model takes 7.1 seconds. All models benefit from a new high-torque eAxle that powers the front wheels in the 350e, as well as the rear wheels in the other two trims.

Lexus promises a 10 to 80% charge in just 30 minutes at max DC charging speed of 150 kW under ideal conditions.

Lexus

Driving the 2026 Lexus RZ 550e F Sport

Driving along a bumpy two-lane country road, the RZ’s incredibly well-tuned suspension sorted out even the heftiest of imperfections—and there were many. From random speed humps that seemingly came out of nowhere, to large potholes, the suspension and chassis worked together to keep things pleasant inside the cabin. The 550e’s F Sport-tuned suspension admittedly felt quite a bit stiffer than in the lower trims (because it is), but it never came across as jarring.

With most traffic out of the way, it was easy to enjoy the available 408 hp and carry more speed into corners to get a feel for the steering and damper setup. Just like at lower speeds, the dampers cleverly balanced body movements and effectively communicated a sense of confidence. While not as bloated as other large EVs, a curb weight of 5,000 pounds is still a lot of weight to mask through twisty roads, but the F Sport never relayed this as a weakness. It’s sure-footed and pleasantly agile. Steering feel isn’t the most communicative or responsive, but this is largely due to the Lexus’ nature as an electric crossover. Interestingly enough, I also drove the Europe-only steer-by-wire RZ with the yoke, and that was surprisingly sharper and livelier than the traditional setup.

Lexus’ steer-by-wire system (yoke) is not available in the U.S. Jerry Perez, Lexus

As far as party tricks go, Lexus introduced a simulated-manual feature for the F Sport, called M Mode. Instead of using the paddle shifters to adjust the level of regenerative braking, you can use them to simulate shifting an eight-speed semi-automatic transmission, similar to our dearly beloved Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. “Shifting up and down the gears” emits a sound that’s like a combination of a gas engine and electric motors. And listen, like many things in cars nowadays, I don’t hate it because it’s just an innocent gimmick, but I also don’t understand the point of it existing on an SUV. At least in the Ioniq, it makes sense due to its “hot hatch” cosplay.

Because this is a Lexus, it’s safe to assume that most RZ owners won’t be taking the long, twisty way home and will stick to the highway instead. So while its reflexes are very good, what matters most here is driver and passenger comfort, and on that front, the RC delivers, and delivers supremely. For starters, the front seats are some of the best in the industry, whether you’re looking at EVs or combustion luxury SUVs. Move over, Germany and U.S., Lexus’ thrones are wide, supportive, plush, and offered the right amount of lateral, lumbar, and thigh support, even though I didn’t spend that much time fine-tuning the seat position during the media drive.

As expected with this caliber of vehicle, the front seats are heated, but most importantly during my test, ventilated. The rear outboard seats are also heated, which is nice for those early-morning school runs in the peak of winter. Forward visibility is great, and to look behind you, there’s a choice of a camera rearview mirror or a traditional one.

While the new F Sport can instill a healthy dose of excitement into your daily commute with its sporty exterior and additional power—and the in-cabin experience is practically a 10—its limited range in the top trims means you won’t enjoy those perks for too many miles at a time.

Lexus’ steer-by-wire system (yoke) is not available in the U.S. Lexus

Price and Competition

Pricing for the 2026 RZ lineup is not available yet, with Lexus claiming to share more as the EV’s on-sale date is announced later this year. However, we can assume that, given the considerable improvements seen on this new model, there will likely be a not-so-slight price increase across the lineup. The outgoing RZ offers just two models, the 300e and 450e, each one offered in three trims. So right off the bat, the RZ lineup is growing by one model next year.

Currently, the least-expensive model starts at $44,095, including destination but before any additional equipment, while the range-topping model comes in at $58,725. It’s unclear how bad the price hike will be, but don’t expect to pay the same.

The RZ lineup has several competitors, though when you specifically compare the new 408-hp F Sport trim against other luxury, sporty EVs, the pool shrinks a bit. The Acura ZDX Type S is a great example, coming in at the mid $70,000 range but offering 499 hp and 278 miles of range, compared to the Lexus’ 408 hp and 228 miles. The stylish Cadillac Lyriq is down on power compared to the RZ, with just 340 ponies, but commands a slightly slower price. However, even the dual-motor all-wheel-drive model delivers over 300 miles of range, well above the Lexus’.

Lexus

Value and Early Verdict

At the end of the day, it’s the buyer who has to put price, power, range, and amenities on the balance and choose what matters most to them. While some may not even consider the RZ F Sport’s range, others who favor bolder styling may find that they can live with it. Some commuters out there are looking for a swanky EV and don’t care about range because their second vehicle has them covered.

The 2026 Lexus RZ 550e F Sport is a bold choice no matter how you look at it; it’s stylish inside and out, it’s supremely comfortable, and the build quality feels superior to even the Germans. It’s easy to say, “Well, if it only had 50 or 70 more miles of range, or if it only had this or that, it would be ideal.” But the fact is, it doesn’t, and once you factor in weather conditions, driving style, and other real-world factors, the F Sport will deliver right around 200 usable miles. Given the outgoing model’s pricing and the considerable improvements of the incoming one, it’s easy to say that while Lexus is taking a big step in the right direction, the RZ will be too limited in range and too niche to gain mass appeal.

2026 Lexus RZ 550e F Sport Specs Base Price (As Tested) TBA Powertrain Dual-motor | single-speed automatic | all-wheel drive Horsepower 408 Torque TBA Seating Capacity 5 Cargo Volume 34.9 cubic feet Curb Weight 5,000 pounds EPA Range 228 miles (Lexus-estimated) Max DC Charging Speed 150 kW Score 7.5/10

Quick Take If you’ve got the budget for a comfortable and swanky ride to run about town—and nothing more—the RZ should be at the top of your list.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com