Please, No: The Lexus LC500 and Its V8 Might Not Have Much Time Left

I don’t know of a car that’s more universally loved than the Lexus LC500. It’s drop-dead gorgeous, it drives great, and its 5.0-liter V8 sounds even better. Sure, it’s kind of old at this point, but that doesn’t mean it needs to die. Japanese outlet Creative Trend reports that’s about to happen, though, and as a praying man, I’m asking that it might stick around a while longer.

Creative Trend claims that the LC500 will bow out after the 2026 model year, joining the similarly V8-powered IS500. The two-door is only getting a small list of updates before it supposedly goes away, though a limited run of 200 Pinnacle Edition cars is said to be in the works. These special LC500s will be sold to customers who enter and win a lottery pick, with 50 convertibles and 50 coupes going to two groups: Lexus Owners and General.

Deliveries of the LC500 Pinnacle Edition will allegedly start at the end of 2025 for current Lexus owners and early 2026 for members of the general public. Creative Trend writes that all coupes will be painted matte silver while the convertibles are going to be coated in Neutrino gray, which we saw just recently on the IS500 Climax Edition. (Yes, that’s really what it’s called.) Other upgrades include the Mark Levison premium audio setup, 21-inch forged aluminum wheels, a carbon fiber scuff plate, and a carbon fiber rear spoiler, among others.

I’ve reached out to Lexus for comment on whether or not this might actually be the LC500’s last dance. I’ll be sure to update this story with the company’s response if it provides one.

The LC500’s updated interior is sweet and comes with some neat color combos. Caleb Jacobs

I tested an LC500 convertible just a while back after trying to get behind the wheel of one for literal years. It was everything I’d hoped for and more. The review isn’t out just yet—gotta get on that—but I can tell you that the car world is a better place with the LC500 in it. I’m genuinely wishing for it to stay put, but only if it can remain in its current V8 form. There’s no point in watering it down with anything less than that grunting, naturally aspirated lump that makes you smile with every shift. And before you ask, no, I don’t acknowledge the existence of the V6 hybrid LC500h.

