Lexus LC 500 Fender Guitar Uses Car’s Volume Knobs, Structural Blue Paint

But the marquee feature of the Fender Lexus Stratocaster is the Structural Blue paint used on the LC 500 Inspiration Series. Only 100 coupes and 100 convertibles were made with this finish, and it’s stunning in person. As is, the LC 500 is one of my favorite vehicles with or without the new infotainment system, and in this color it maxes out my want-to-have scale.

Much like one of my favorite exterior paint choices–Mazda’s Soul Red Crystal Metallic–Structural Blue is a deep color that takes 12 steps to achieve. If you took the materials that are used to make the pigment, they have no color, Blickenstaff says. Structural Blue pigment does not contain any blue material; however, the pigment structure is engineered in such a way to reflect a specific bandwidth of light (in this case, blue). Trippy.

He told me the response to this project has been overwhelming so far; he’s been getting calls and emails from people all over the world this week asking how they can get a guitar. Only 100 will be made, so expect to see some of them pop up as collector’s items at auctions down the road.

