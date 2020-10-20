Curtiss-Wright's Hovering Air Cars Were the Future of Transportation in 1960

During the Cold War, America had to consider any means of getting the upper hand over the Soviets. If our military could go somewhere they couldn't, certainly that's a tactical advantage, right? All manner of unique vehicles were experimented with for this purpose, however, one of the most interesting and relatable was Curtiss-Wright's "Air Cars."

Designed to go where wheeled vehicles couldn't, these early hovercraft looked and functioned like something from a sci-fi pulp comic. Or, later, like something straight out of Fallout. With stylish sedan bodies and convertible tops, they were the everyday hovercar, for popping down to the supermarket or a quick trip over the Bering Strait to capture the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Funded by the U.S. Military, several prototypes were made, public demonstrations were done, but the idea soon fizzled out. Although our hovercar future—just like our turbine truck future—seemed just around the corner, only one survives intact to this day.