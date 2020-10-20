The SSC Tuatara’s 331-MPH Run Almost Ended In Disaster Thanks to a Little Gust of Wind

Narrowly avoiding an accident can induce what feels like a mini heart attack. You start sweating, swearing, shaking—and it doesn't matter if that accident was almost hitting a deer or sliding on a patch of black ice. Now imagine that same feeling but piloting a 1,750-horsepower supercar on a hot and dusty Nevada road at 331 miles per hour. That's exactly what happened to 29-year-old racing driver Oliver Webb when a slight wind gust during a record-breaking top speed run in the SSC Tuatara kept it from reaching its full potential.

Webb will go down in the history books as the man in the driver's seat who broke a record held by the mighty Bugatti Chiron. But the title of fastest production car wasn't as easy as driving the car in a straight line. As told by Motor Authority, Webb had to constantly wrangle control of the Tuatara and battle crosswinds to prevent even the slightest disruption in the car's momentum and trajectory.

As it turns out, the entire experience was nothing short of nerve-wracking

SSC CEO Jerod Shelby discussed the run in-depth with Webb, and the two agreed that if winds were in excess of 10 mph the attempt would be called off. Fortunately for Webb, the wind was light enough to proceed with testing.

The warm-up runs were just in excess of 100 MPH and were meant to prepare the tires and drivetrain components for the stress they were about to endure. Webb confirmed that the car felt great and allowed SSC's team to clear it for the GPS-tracked runs.

His first official run clocked in at 285 mph, followed closely by a barrier-breaking 301-mph sprint. But there was a problem—not with the car—but with the environment. Crosswinds were starting to pick up, meaning that the 2,750-pound car would be threatened at higher speeds. Webb reportedly pulled Shelby aside to express his concern over the small gust of wind that pushed the car over a complete lane. Webb was admittedly worried that it could make the car unstable. However, the team wanted to break the 500-kilometer-per-hour (312 mph) barrier, so Webb agreed to run just once more.