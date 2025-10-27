Sleeping Tesla Driver Blames Autopilot for Rear-Ending Police Car

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

A Tesla driver in Illinois claims that Autopilot was in control when the car slammed into the back of a police cruiser while they slept. Look, we’ve seen all sorts of shenanigans attributed to Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving tech, including a few involving first responders, but this one just might take the cake.

We say “Autopilot” here because that’s what the South Barrington Police Department posted to Facebook (also embedded below), and if their post is accurate, then the driver was claiming the same.For those not familiar, Autopilot is Tesla’s junior-grade “hands-free” suite. It lacks the door-to-door capabilities offered in “Full Self-Driving” and operates on a more limited roadway network (mostly highways), akin to GM’s Super Cruise or Ford’s Blue Cruise. And either should surrender control to the driver if the car’s vision monitors detect drowsiness or sleep. That’s not to say that Tesla owners haven’t found ways around those safeguards, of course.

Put another way: We have no trouble believing the driver was using Autopilot at some point, but as to whether it was still operating when the impact occurred, well, that’s another matter entirely. As we learned from the fire truck incident, drivers’ stories can’t always be trusted. On top of that, the Tesla itself was absent from the department’s photos, so we have nothing to go on as far as year or model.

For their part, the local police appear to be taking the driver’s story at face value, reminding drivers that even cars with self-driving capabilities require constant attention, and that the law will ultimately hold occupants responsible in the event of an accident, even if the machine was technically “driving” at the time.

“The South Barrington Police Department would like to remind all motorists that while the use of vehicle automation systems such as autopilot is not illegal, drivers are still required to remain alert and attentive at all times,” the department said in its post. “Vehicle technology can assist drivers, but it does not replace the need for human attention and judgment behind the wheel.”

“Technology continues to evolve and can enhance safety when used properly,” Deputy Chief Puralewski said in the post. “However, it’s important to remember that drivers are still responsible for the safe operation of their vehicles at all times.”

The good news? Neither officer was hurt. The department provided no details about the condition of the driver, apart from having the inability to keep their eyes open behind the wheel.

