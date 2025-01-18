UK Police Aren’t Having It With the Tesla Cybertruck 

The Tesla Cybertruck provokes a passionate response—you either love it or hate it. But in the U.K., how you feel doesn’t matter because the hunkering electric vehicle is not road-legal. As such, local police seized a Cybertruck this week in Greater Manchester.

According to Sky News, the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) pulled over a U.K. resident and promptly took possession of a blacked-out Tesla truck sporting a red “Cyberbeast” designation. Under U.K. law, the Cybertruck is deemed unsafe due to its size. The safety concern isn’t specific to the Tesla, though, as full-size pickups from Ram, Toyota, and others have been the target of weight-based fees and potential bans.

“The Tesla Cybertruck is not road legal in the U.K. and does not hold a certificate of conformity,” said the GMP via a social media post. “Whilst this may seem trivial to some, legitimate concerns exist around the safety of other road users or pedestrians if they were involved in a collision with the Cybertruck.”

Local law enforcement said the Cybertruck was found to be registered and insured but was done so abroad. Regardless of the paperwork, the Tesla remains illegal to operate on U.K. roads and was confiscated per Section 165 of the U.K. Road Traffic Act 1988.

Sky News reports that the driver must prove ownership and provide proper insurance and a test certificate before the vehicle is released. However, the latter might be difficult to come by. The BBC reports that although the Cybertruck has been making its promotional rounds throughout Europe and the Middle East, including the U.K.’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the three-ton vehicle hasn’t passed the country’s road safety tests.

Oh, well. I hope the Tesla owner put in some decent miles and had memorable road trips with their Cybertruck, because it’s looking like they won’t be able to buy their way out of this Cybertruck problem, which effectively puts an end to their ownership.

