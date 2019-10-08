Best Mud Flaps: Protect Your Vehicle’s Body and Paint

Tips

If you want more coverage, consider purchasing a pair that is larger than what’s currently installed on your vehicle. OEM mud flaps are not always as wide or long as aftermarket mudguards, which offer premium protection.

Some mudguards come with an optional screw to hold them in place, which makes them a bit more rigid. Considering installing the screw to better keep dirt and gravel from harming your truck or SUV.

If you live in a snowy region, mud flaps can help. They prevent snow from building up on the doorsteps and bumper. Snow and salt will also accumulate on the mud flaps instead of in the wheel wells.

FAQs

Q: How do mud flaps work?

A: They are typically made of heavy-duty materials such as rubber, PVC, or plastic. They are installed behind the tires or are molded around the wheel wells. They act as a barrier to debris that your tires may dislodge when driving. This protects both your vehicle and others near it.

Q: Are mud flaps really necessary?

A: Yes, if you want to protect your vehicle from damage and keep it clean. Those that are larger and more heavy duty tend to provide more coverage and protection than stock mud flaps.

Q: How low should mud flaps hang?

A: Check the manufacturer's recommendations. The most important thing is that they have proper ground clearance and don't impede the tires. They shouldn't hang more than 3 or 4 inches off the ground.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best mud flaps are the Husky Liners Black Custom Rear Mud Guards. They are guaranteed for life, easy to install, and are durable and impact resistant.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Highland Black Splash Guard.

Tell us about your favorite mud flaps in the comment section below.