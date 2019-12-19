Best Airless Paint Sprayers: Efficiently Tackle Large Painting Jobs

If you have a big paint job in your future, you probably want to use a paint sprayer. It produces a professional look and is much easier and quicker to use than a brush or roller. If you have access to the best airless paint sprayer, you can use it on your automobile, home's exterior, furniture, cabinets, and a variety of other items. Our buying guide below will help you find the best ones on the market.

The sprayer may fail after a short period of time, and paint can start to leak out of the pump shaft inside the housing. It may also clog up or lose pressure while spraying.

This tool allows you to control paint flow, spray unthinned paint, and spray directly from a paint bucket. It has extra storage compartments for the power cord and extra spray tips. It's also quick and easy to clean.

This 110-volt airless paint sprayer features a high-pressure piston pump (up to 2,800 PSI), a high-precision spray tip, and a high-power motor (3/8 HP universal). It has a maximum hose length of 50 feet.

While it gets the job done, it can be messy due to paint splatter. It may also clog up, which prevents it from spraying properly.

This tool is lightweight and can be operated with one hand, reducing operator fatigue. The flow rate is adjustable, and the 6.6-foot power cord is useful for large work areas. It's also easy to use and comes apart for cleaning.

This 500-watt HVLP electric spray gun from Fujiwara has three spray patterns (circular, vertical, and horizontal) and three nozzle sizes for a variety of paint jobs, including automobile paint, furniture, and walls.

There have been complaints that the sprayer is very messy, and you must cover areas where you don't want paint dust. Also, it can be difficult to clean if you want to keep it in good condition.

You can control the pressure and paint flow, depending on the size of the project. It connects to a hose with an adapter for quick and easy cleanup. It promotes continuous spraying with a tip that is designed to thwart clogging.

This airless paint sprayer can be used indoors or outdoors and is 110 volts. It features a stainless steel piston pump for spraying unthinned paint at high pressure. You can spray it directly from a 1- or 5-gallon bucket of paint.

Tips

When prepping the space you want to paint, remove objects that may interfere with the hose. Also, cover up surfaces that you don't want to be exposed to paint splatter.

To prevent the paint from clogging, stir it and strain it through a mesh filter bag before using it with the tool.

To thoroughly cover a wall, piece of furniture, etc., do one layer and then overlap 30 to 50 percent of that layer with a second layer.

To prime the pump, put the small tube into a waste bucket and the larger one into a bucket of strained paint. Turn on the tool, turn up the pressure, and run the sprayer until it stops producing air bubbles.

FAQs

Q: Do I need to wear safety equipment when operating a paint sprayer?

A: Yes. You should wear protective clothing, goggles, and a face mask. This will protect you from dangerous fumes and overspray.

Q: What do I need to do to maintain a paint sprayer?

A: One thing you should always do is clean the filter every time you finish using the tool. That way, it's ready to use the next time you need it, and it will last longer.

Q: Won’t I use more paint with an airless sprayer?

A: Yes. Typically, sprayers use 40 percent more paint than you'd use with a brush or roller. However, it can depend on the type of sprayer you're using as well as how you apply the paint.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best airless paint sprayer is the Graco Magnum 262800 X5 Stand Airless Paint Sprayer. It's easy to use and has many functions that make it perfect for a wide variety of applications.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Fujiwara Paint Sprayer Electric HVLP Airless Paint Gun.