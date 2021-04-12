Legendary Late-Night Radio Show for Japan's Truckers Ends After 52 Years on the Air

Strange though it feels to say, Millennials are possibly the last generation to understand the nostalgia for recurring radio shows. I may not have understood Lake Wobegon was a fictional place, but there was something comforting in knowing there'd always be a soft, friendly voice on the air the same hour each week. Radio, though, is a dying medium, one almost entirely supplanted by streaming music, subscription-model satellite radio, and even podcasts. One of the many casualties of this transition has been Japan's long-running, ultra late-night broadcast for truckers sponsored by truck-maker Hino, which after its March 27 show pulled the plug on Hino Midnight Graffiti Hashire! Kayōkyoku.

Brought to our attention by Japanese Nostalgic Car, Hino Dynamic Scope Hashire! Kayōkyoku as it was initially called, launched in Nov. 1968 as a two-hour broadcast aired six times weekly from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Treated more as a late-night Monday-through-Saturday show, the broadcast originally consisted largely of sentimental enka ballad tracks, strung together by a revolving cast of six female hosts who—rather than address a large, ethereal audience—spoke intimately to the lonely night-owl listener.