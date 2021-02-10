Meet the Famous TikTok Baker Who's the Queen of Car Cakes

People can always find a reason to celebrate, especially if it involves cake. Angel Food, Black Forest, Pineapple Upside-Down, you name it—there's always a reason to scarf some down. On really special occasions, though, it's worth bringing in something fancier, like a multi-tiered colossus for your wedding. Or, in the case of building the two-millionth Land Rover Defender, a cake sculpted like an SUV, like the one created by British baker Lara Mason of Cake Anything.

Mason has recently become something of a TikTok phenomenon by showcasing her backlog of cakes modeled after figures of pop culture, like Billie Eilish, Harry Potter, and Grogu (or Baby Yoda). More relevant to the audience of The Drive, she has also baked a variety of vehicular cakes, such as the colossal Land Rover Defender cake seen here.