BMW Ditching Formula E After 2021 to Focus on Hybrid, EV Production

This Monday, Formula E lost one of its biggest backers, Audi, which will depart the electric open-wheel series to race the WEC's new top class of hybrid prototypes and the Dakar Rally on electric power. Wednesday, BMW followed this blow with one of its own, announcing it too will quit Formula E after the coming 2020-2021 season, having learned everything it can from the series.

"When it comes to the development of e-drivetrains, BMW Group has essentially exhausted the opportunities for this form of technology transfer in the competitive environment of Formula E," said the automaker about its 24 races thus far in Formula E, during which it has claimed four pole positions, nine podiums, and four wins. The Bavarian marque added that it came away with "new findings regarding energy management and energy efficiency, the transfer of software for power electronics from racing to production, and an improvement in the power density of the e-motors."