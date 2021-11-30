BMW XM Concept: An M-Only SUV with a 750-HP V8 and a Velvet Bench Seat

Those who gave BMW a hard time for the new M3 and M4's oversized snouts can get their pitchforks back out. The German automaker has now unveiled the Concept XM, a preview of what will eventually be the most powerful BMW ever, the very first electrified M car, and the first standalone M product not based on an existing Bimmer since the M1 supercar went out of production in 1981.

It's also BMW's latest and possibly most egregious styling stunt yet. Most noticeably, it sports a kidney grille that's so big, it feels like it came from a parody photoshop of what BMW might do to the next-gen X7. Granted, the rest of the car is slightly less jarring to behold (only slightly though)—that rear three-quarter view looks like it has the potential to not be that bad in real life, and perhaps it'll look a little more palatable come production time. But, as it stands, I'd be lying if I said I found this car to be very visually attractive.