2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Revives an Icon With Ultra Luxury and a 6.4L V8 for $89K

Under said hood, the base Wagoneer is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 making 392 horsepower and 404 pound-feet of torque. This engine is paired to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that provides up to 130 pound-feet of additional torque and uses a 390 watt-hour battery that's apparently the size of a small suitcase, mounted in the floor. The Grand Wagoneer, meanwhile, gets a 6.4-liter V8 good for 471 hp and 455 pound-feet of torque that propels the big-dog SUV to 60 mph in six seconds flat. Both engines feature cylinder deactivation, Variable Cam Timing, are attached to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and, most importantly perhaps, are capable of towing up to a claimed best-in-class 10,000 pounds.
The trio of available 4x4 systems—Quadra-Trac I, II, and Quadra-Drive II—boast a 48:1 crawl ratio and feature five Selec-Terrain drive modes: Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, and Sand/Mud. Both the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer can also ford up to 24 inches of water. The all-new body-on-frame platform benefits from standard independent suspension front and rear on Wagoneer with double-wishbones up front (just like an Acura TLX!), promising upscale comfort and handling. Air suspension, meanwhile, is standard on Grand Wagoneer and can raise to provide up to 10 inches of ground clearance in Rock mode or lower the ride for parking and/or aerodynamic reasons. Active noise cancellation, acoustic glass with an internal metal oxide layer, and door seals keep things quiet and cool on the inside. Speaking of the inside...