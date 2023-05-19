2024 Toyota Tacoma Two-Door, Two-Seat Spec Is a Throwback to Simpler Trucks

If you had a two-door 2024 Toyota Tacoma on your bingo card for this year, then bravo. I know I didn't. Crew cabs are the volume drivers for pickups these days, and the Tacoma's American competitors have ditched every other configuration by now in the United States. That's what makes the new so-called Xtra Cab variant a surprise, and I think it's brilliant.

There are no swinging half-doors, and there are just two seats. Rather than building a traditional single- or extended-cab, Toyota blended the two to make a more practical solution for those who need to haul around stuff instead of people. Space behind the driver is now reserved for gear, groceries, and what have you as there's a nifty parcel shelf in place of a rear bench. It even has lockable dry storage to stash your goods away securely.

Toyota

Toyota

The Xtra Cab is available on the SR, SR5, and TRD PreRunner trims; in fact, it's the only option on the latter model, and a six-foot bed is standard. You tragically can't spec it with the Tacoma's six-speed manual transmission, but I'll take what I can get. It almost feels like a miracle that Toyota is offering this at all so I won't nitpick too much.

Maybe what's most impressive is that you don't have to give up every amenity to get the two-door. You can buy a base model with 4x4 or you can buy the TRD PreRunner, which gets all-terrain tires, a locking rear differential, sporty styling, and the more powerful gas-only engine that makes 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. What I'm saying is, you've got options, even if you can't get it with fancy suspension or the high-power hybrid.

Pricing for the 2024 Tacoma has yet to be announced, but it's nice to know that at least one model worth getting excited about is sure to be the cheaper option. This is the answer for folks who need a truck but don't want a huge hunk of metal they can't park anywhere. Toyota's smart for offering it when few others are, and if you want to see it come back, then you might ought to buy one.