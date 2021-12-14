Toyota’s Electric Pickup Truck Could Look a Lot Like This

Little is known about the truck Toyota showed off, aside from the obvious—it's a crew cab with some serious ground clearance and all-terrain tires. Its styling comes in halfway between the outgoing Tacoma and the new 2022 Toyota Tundra ; the front end is a mix of the two, while its fenders and hood are more reminiscent of the Tundra.

Overnight at a conference held in Tokyo, Toyota unleashed a blitz of 15 electric vehicle concepts , ranging from lux Lexuses to sports cars and utility vehicles. Among them was a pickup, one which might give us our first glimpse at the electric truck Toyota confirmed back in April .

Size-wise, though, it would appear to be closer to the Tacoma, as its cab looks to be shorter than either truck's, with relatively small windows. At that scale, it'd be less of a competitor to the likes of the effectively sold-out 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning and more a cheaper alternative to the Rivian R1T or GMC Hummer EV—more of a light-duty lifestyle vehicle.

Powertrain info is essentially non-existent, though four-wheel drive seems like an obvious feature. That could potentially be achieved by a pair of electric motors—one at each wheel seems unlikely—and as for battery capacity, we're again left guessing. The only Toyota EV we have as reference is the bZ4X, which uses a 71.4-kilowatt-hour pack.

Should this concept advance to a production vehicle, it would also likely portend an SUV as well, possibly a 4Runner equivalent, though no such vehicle was shown off. My guess is it's only a matter of time before a concept for such breaks cover, and that it won't be long before we hear something more concrete about the electric Toyota pickup that so many will now eagerly await.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com