2024 Toyota Tacoma Order Book Has Leaked. How Would You Spec Yours?

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is one of the most hotly anticipated vehicles of the year and with good reason. Toyota’s updated midsize truck is punching strong at its competitors with a new powertrain, better fuel economy, and an optional manual transmission. While we don’t know full details yet for the U.S., a full Canadian ordering guide has leaked, giving a glimpse into how you could spec your new Tacoma.

There’s a restructured trim breakdown, which might have to be taken with a grain of salt since Canadian-spec vehicles usually come slightly better equipped than their U.S. counterparts. In Canada, the Tacoma will start with the SR5 trim, which comes standard with heated seats and part-time four-wheel drive. From there, there are two pathways for a prospective Tacoma buyer: TRD Off Road or TRD Sport.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport. Toyota

The TRD Sport option tree focuses heavily on luxury, much like what the current Limited trim is. Now, the top trim is Sport Premium, which will come with ventilated seats, sunroof, heated steering wheel, JBL audio, a 14-inch infotainment display, dual-zone climate control, acoustic front glass, and a trailer brake controller. The standard TRD Sport will largely be an exterior package with a fully digital gauge cluster.

On the other side of the trim breakdown, the Candian-spec TRD Off Road goes the opposite direction and has been ruggedized. From factory, TRD Off Road models will come with BFGoodrich Trail Terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, crawl control, a locking rear differential, full underbody protection, and a full digital gauge cluster. Of course, it will also come with a more off-road appropriate exterior package.

There’s also the crucial distinction between regular bed and short bed Tacoma models. Regular bed trucks get more trim levels, while short bed trucks get pushed into higher trim levels by default. Also, the only way to get the manual transmission in Canada is by ordering a short bed TRD Off Road or TRD Sport+, and those who get a manual will still have the Clutch Start Cancel feature that allows drivers to use the starter with the clutch engaged. Finally, short bed trucks get the additional TRD Off Road Premium trim that mixes the TRD Sport Premium and TRD Off Road into one, but it’s automatic only.

Once again, this is a Canadian ordering guide. It’s highly likely that the U.S. guide will look different, especially considering this guide is missing some confirmed trims, but this is a nice hint for what to expect once the Tacoma hits our roads.