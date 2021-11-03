Official Toyota Tacoma Camper Brings Retro Chinook Look Back to Life

Sure, old-school pickup-based motorhomes sound incredibly niche, but when so many people grew up with rigs like the Toyota Chinook camper, you see how nostalgic they can be. Most of those folks, Toyota included, have key memories of the classic truck with an adventurous spirit, which is what made this "Tacozilla" SEMA creation worth doing. Plus, it fits right in on the show floor with an LED light bar, a winch, and tons of swanky camping gear.

This overlanding 4x4 capitalizes on the Tacoma's capable underpinnings by adding a two-inch suspension lift, 33-inch General Tire Grabber X3s, and living quarters so plush that full-timing in it might not be so bad after all. Power is supplied by the usual 3.5-liter V6, which makes 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque, though it's sent through a six-speed manual transmission instead of an automatic. That's one thing the aging Toyota still has going for it seeing as most other midsizers are auto-only.