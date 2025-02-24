Here’s Why the 2025 Ramcharger Is So Dang Heavy, Even for an EV

The 2025 Ram Ramcharger was never going to be light. That said, nobody figured it would be heavier than other electric pickups because of its downsized battery pack—if anything, I thought it might be a tad lighter. Sure, it has a gas V6 under the hood, but its 92 kilowatt-hour battery is considerably smaller than an F-150 Lightning’s 131-kWh unit, or a Cybertruck’s 122-kWh pack.

Today I learned that I was wrong, and the Ramcharger in fact weighs a whopping 7,507 pounds. How?

For reference, a crew cab Ram 1500 with the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six tips the scales at 5,764 pounds. That means the chunky Ramcharger is nearly 1,800 pounds heavier than the gas truck. You might expect a big delta between those two, but it gets more interesting as you look around the industry.

A Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum loaded up with the big battery clocks in at 6,893 pounds. A tri-motor Tesla Cybertruck with its largest battery pack equipped is a skosh more at 6,898 pounds. That means the Ramcharger is carrying around a Harley-Davidson’s worth of extra weight all the time.

Of course, the Ram is the only one of the bunch to pack a 27-gallon fuel tank along with its gas engine. It also still has “more than 1,000 pounds of battery” according to Ramcharger lead propulsion engineer Joe Tolkacz. And with all that in mind, I have a hunch that the chassis has something to do with that high curb weight, too.

The Ramcharger is built on the STLA Frame platform. It’s the first production vehicle to ride on that architecture, and we know from the rest of the truck’s stats that it’s mighty sturdy. Ram rates the Ramcharger at 14,000 pounds of max tow capacity, while the max payload figure is 2,625 pounds, meaning it must be exceptionally strong to shoulder all that along with the powertrain. The automaker says the Ramcharger’s frame is eight inches wider through the center section than the regular Ram 1500, and the frame rails are also taller. Any time you add more high-strength steel to the equation, the weight is bound to go up.

You could argue that the clues were there all along. Of all the electrified pickups shown off so far, the Ramcharger, all-electric Ram 1500 REV, and GMC Hummer EV are the only ones with eight-lug wheels, which are usually reserved for heavy-duty models like the Ram 2500 and 3500. Thankfully the Ramcharger still isn’t as heavy as a Hummer, but we haven’t learned the 1500 REV’s curb weight yet—and that’s not looking good, either.

