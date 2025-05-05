You Can Buy a New Toyota for $25,000 Off—If You Can Live With It

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Toyota is evidently having a difficult time selling the hydrogen-electric Mirai. It’s an innovative car, and it looks much better than the last-generation model, but hydrogen remains light-years away from merging into the mainstream. The brand is consequently offering a huge rebate on the 2025 Mirai, which received a handful of small changes, but the savings are once again aimed at a very specific set of buyers.

While the rebate offered on the 2025 Mirai isn’t as attractive as the ones that were available on the 2024 model, there’s still a lot of money to be saved. Documents sent by Toyota to its dealers and spotted by website CarsDirect detail $25,000 in Financing Subvention Cash that buyers can claim when they finance a 2025 Mirai. And, financing the car is a no-brainer: Toyota offers 0% APR for 72 months. You can’t claim the $25,000 rebate if you lease a Mirai, but Toyota unlocks $7,500 in lease cash in a bid to make such a niche car more attractive.

Pricing for the 2025 Mirai starts at $52,930 including destination for the XLE model, which is the only trim level left now that the more upscale Limited variant is out of the picture. Factor in the $25,000 rebate, and you can put a new Mirai in your driveway for $27,930. That’s a hell of a deal; you’ll spend more on a new Forester, even if you settle for the base model. That’s even cheaper than a new Nissan Leaf. Or, to put it another way, the amount of money you save if you claim the Financing Subvention Cash can buy you a brand-new Corolla hatchback.

Like some great sweepstakes, terms and conditions apply. The offer is valid from May 1 to June 2, according to CarsDirect, and it’s only available to buyers in California.

Of course, the biggest catch is that you need to live with a Mirai. It’s comfortable, it’s well-built, and it’s stylish, but refueling it is easier said than done. There are 53 public hydrogen refueling stations scattered across the United States, and all but one are located in California (the other is in Hawaii). That’s potentially not very problematic if you live in, say, Los Angeles and want a car to commute in. It’s spectacularly problematic if you live in, say, Los Angeles, and want to spend a long weekend in Moab, Utah. We also don’t recommend trying to make your own hydrogen.

