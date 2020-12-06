Hyundai and Kia Woes Continue as Nearly 425,000 Vehicles Recalled Over Engine Issues

On the heels of a major Hyundai engine-related recall, Kia and the National Highway Safety Administration on Saturday announced the recall of nearly 295,000 vehicles over an issue that can cause engine-compartment fires. NHTSA says owners of recalled vehicles should be on alert for unusual engine noises, check-engine and low-oil lights, and a “fuel smell, burning smell, oil leaking, smoke." The issues could result in a fire in the engine compartment.

Vehicles listed in the recall are the 2011 to 2013 Optima Hybrid, 2012 Sportage, 2012 to 2013 Sorento, and 2012 to 2013 Forte and Forte Koup with the 2.4-liter engine; the 2014 to 2015 Forte, Forte Koup, and Soul with the 2.0-liter engine are also included.

This is similar to the Hyundai recall last week of nearly 129,000 vehicles, including the 2012 Santa Fe, the 2011 to 2013 and 2016 Sonata Hybrid, and the 2015 to 2016 Veloster, for connecting rod bearings that could fail. Both Kia and Hyundai intend to install knock sensor systems that could alert drivers to a potential problem.

A week ago, Hyundai and Kia agreed to pay up to $210 million in fines for failing to recall 1.6 million vehicles that also had engine problems. The settlement involves recalls from 2015 to 2017 for issues that can cause bearing wear and eventual engine failure.