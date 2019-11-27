700-HP 1977 Buick LeSabre Is a Sub-10-Second Malaise Era Sleeper

Upon first glance, this looks like your typical Malaise era 1977 Buick LeSabre coupe, albeit in clean condition, given that a lot of these cars were left to rot in fields if they didn’t succumb to rust while still on the road, that is. But would you believe this two-ton land yacht is actually capable of running the quarter-mile drag in less than 10 seconds?

Lurking under the hood of this unassuming 4,200-pound body lies a 385-cubic-inch, LT1-based Chevy V-8, tuned out the wazoo to help this puppy crack the quarter-mile in a time that would make Dominic Torretto happy.

According to the video’s dub-over, it’s been converted from fuel injection to a carbureted set up along with a custom nitrous system. Without the custom tune, it churns out around 400 horsepower to the wheels; however, thanks to plenty of tweaking and upgrades, the supposed result is now 700 hp at the wheels on pump gas with the nitrous shot, as claimed by the owner.