Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp Concept Is a Quasi-Rugged Adventure SUV Built for Outdoor Junkies

Not exactly the first brand to come to mind when one thinks of beefy and rugged off-road vehicles, Volkswagen is bringing a lifted, outdoor-ready version of its Atlas SUV to next week's New York International Auto Show.

It's called the Atlas Basecamp Concept and it was penned by VW exterior design manager Alex Earle who, in addition to managing what Volkswagens look like, happens to be an avid cyclist. Alas, the Basecamp's roof rack and matching Hive EX trailer has dedicated spots for bicycles.

"The Basecamp Concept brings a go-anywhere attitude to the brand that is already synonymous with road-trip culture," said Earle. "Whether you are taking on a series of challenging single-tracks with your favorite mountain bike or enjoying a relaxing evening under the night sky, the versatility of the Basecamp Concept provides ideal mobile solutions for just about any adventure."