2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Review: So This Is Why Everyone Buys Subarus

Another feature I truly enjoyed was the alert that pops up in the gauge cluster when the car in front of you has moved after stopping at a red light. This means that if you're fiddling with the finicky infotainment system (more on this later) or looking at your phone instead of paying attention to the traffic light—you know who you are—a beep will save you the embarrassment of getting honked at.

Overall, driving the Wilderness was a very pleasant experience as long as you know what to expect. Despite it looking a bit chunky with its cladding, it drives like a docile station wagon that wants to do nothing else but adapt to whatever you've got going on that day. In my case, that was school runs, grocery runs, dog park runs, and a bit of touring the countryside over the weekend. The additional ground clearance, all-terrain tires, and other extra Wilderness bits make it considerably more capable than the regular Outback, especially here in the Midwest where we can go from zero inches to a foot of snow in a few hours, or constantly deal with flooding. You get actual performance-enhancing hardware for your extra cash, not just colorful body bits.

The Highs and Lows

The Outback Wilderness' biggest pro is its overall usability. It's an excellent package. It's easy to nitpick things and talk smack about the plastic cladding, the CVT, or the meme-worthy stereotypes that come with driving a Subaru wagon, but the truth is that it just makes sense. It gets the job done every day, and it gets it done effortlessly and uneventfully. Of course, should you take it off-road as Kristen did, then things are bound to get more exciting. But daily life with the Outback is just easy-peasy.

Its biggest con is the outdated look and feel of the cabin, including the finicky and cheap-looking screens. The gauge cluster is still mostly analog, with a very small screen between the two gauges still displaying info in Tetris-like graphics. The same applies to the portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen, which oftentimes requires two taps to recognize an action, and once it does, it reacts rather slowly. Turning on the seat warmers can take more than three taps between opening up the climate menu and then cycling through the different levels of heating, plus one or two more taps because it didn't recognize the first tap. Also, a lot of these buttons on the touchscreen are very small, and it was a real struggle to operate them with bulky winter gloves. Why the gloves? Because no heated steering wheel.