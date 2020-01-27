Mercedes-Benz Unimog Sets High-Altitude World Record After Climbing Chilean Volcano

Two Mercedes-Benz Unimogs recently made it to heights that no other car or truck ever has, and as expected, they looked absolutely beastly while doing it. The legendary off-roaders were part of an expedition to set up an emergency radio system on a Chilean volcano, which also happened to net one of them a record in the process.

Both trucks made it to a high-altitude camp at 6,100 meters, though only one is said to have pushed on to break the world record. The modified Unimog U 5023 crested 6,694 meters—for those counting—that’s 21,692 feet...a little more than four miles above sea level.