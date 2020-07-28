Ford's New Podcast Tells The Story of the Bronco's Comeback

On the off chance you still haven't heard, Ford is bringing back the Bronco for 2021 after a 25-year production hiatus. But what took so long? Why now? And for younger folks, why is the Bronco such a big deal? Well, Ford aims to answer all of these questions and more in an upcoming podcast series titled Bring Back Bronco: The Untold Story.

Hosted by former NPR transportation and economics correspondent Sonari Glinton, the eight-part series documents the history of the Ford Bronco from its inception in the '60s to its eventual modern revival. The podcast will explore the Bronco's place in both American and automotive culture in the '70s and '80s and won't shy away from its role in the infamous 1994 O.J. Simpson police chase. It'll also shed light on "Bronco Underground," a Fight Club-esque group of Ford employees who secretly conspired to bring the truck back after it unceremoniously went away in 1996.

Here's a short clip of what to expect.