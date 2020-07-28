Ford's New Podcast Tells The Story of the Bronco's Comeback
Yes, they will be talking about that police chase.
On the off chance you still haven't heard, Ford is bringing back the Bronco for 2021 after a 25-year production hiatus. But what took so long? Why now? And for younger folks, why is the Bronco such a big deal? Well, Ford aims to answer all of these questions and more in an upcoming podcast series titled Bring Back Bronco: The Untold Story.
Hosted by former NPR transportation and economics correspondent Sonari Glinton, the eight-part series documents the history of the Ford Bronco from its inception in the '60s to its eventual modern revival. The podcast will explore the Bronco's place in both American and automotive culture in the '70s and '80s and won't shy away from its role in the infamous 1994 O.J. Simpson police chase. It'll also shed light on "Bronco Underground," a Fight Club-esque group of Ford employees who secretly conspired to bring the truck back after it unceremoniously went away in 1996.
Here's a short clip of what to expect.
Joining Glinton will be Detroit history expert Bailey Sisoy-Moore and a whole slew of key Ford personnel that had a hand in the Bronco's original creation and eventual resurrection. Ford refuses to reveal any other guests by name but does say that the podcast will feature interviews with "racers, restorers, a legendary Baja racer, and one voice who took a Bronco to the Arctic Circle, plus 10 Ford executives who have been part of the journey to bring it back."
"This project was of special interest to me for several reasons, including the fact that my mother worked for Ford for many years and I worked on a Ford assembly line before I went into radio and reporting," said Glinton.
While Bring Back Bronco will be available on all major podcast platforms starting August 10, keen Bronco nerds can bookmark broncopodcast.ford.com where Ford will be uploading historic photos, documents, and concept sketches of Broncos new and old.
