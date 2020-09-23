2021 BMW M3/M4 Performance Parts Are Here to Add Insult to Injury

You know how BMW's accessory packages can make your road cars look like their GT3 siblings, except for their width, height and overall race car stance? Well, the 2021 BMW M3 and M4 pair shall be no exception. Regardless of customers picking the base cars with 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque from the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, or the Competition models packing 503 HP and 479 lb-ft of torque for a zero-to-sixty run in 3.8-seconds, the latest M Performance Parts are here to adjust the rest of the cars' exteriors to their confused front grilles.

Your choices for individualization begin with the M Performance titanium silencer system, a lightweight exhaust upgrade breaking all traditions with its stacked ceramic-coated tailpipes in the middle. This flap-controlled exhaust weighs around 11 pounds less than the stock unit, and it should also sound throatier. BMW talks about "an unmistakably striking appearance" here, and unmistakable it is indeed.