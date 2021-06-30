‘Concept Recharge’ Lays the Groundwork for Volvo’s LiDAR-Equipped EVs

Volvo is a company with a distinct design language, with cars like the new C40 Recharge standing out aesthetically despite the onslaught of new small SUVs and crossovers. But while that C40 is electric, it's built on a hybrid platform meant to accommodate two decidedly different drivetrains. As such, it's designed much like a regular gasoline-engined car. That's not the case with Volvo's latest Concept Recharge.

The Concept Recharge is the Swedish automaker's first real ground-up crack at designing an electric vehicle, albeit not for production purposes. And while the concept itself won't go into production, the automaker says that much of what you see here will end up in future Volvos. It's got flat foors, seats that look like furniture, and interior space more similar to a living room than what we're all used to commuting in.