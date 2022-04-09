The Little Toyota Sera That Inspired the McLaren F1's Doors Is Up for Auction

This coupe has a few flaws in the design, especially the massive blind spot that is the B-pillar. You'll notice in the photos that the speedometer is set up with the metric system, and Reider helpfully added what looks like stickers to mark the corresponding miles per hour. In total, the car only has 75,700 kilometers on the clock, which is roughly 47,100 miles. However, while it's for sale Reider is still driving it regularly so he may have added a few more.

The YouTuber is up front about the full list of flaws, most of which are cosmetic in nature. In the walkaround video he posted to his channel, he doesn't pull any punches and especially hates the original headlights. "These headlights suck ass," he says. "They’re terrible. Very early technology. Very terrible." He also gives instructions on how to plop yourself into the car without contorting your body, which is entertaining.

For a 27-year old car with some wacky-cool butterfly doors that still work, it's really in pretty good shape. Although Bring a Trailer has skyrocketed in popularity in the last several years, Cars and Bids is focused on a hot segment: vehicles from the 1980s to now. Sellers don't pay anything to list, compared to BaT's $99 fee. Since this Sera has already been imported to the U.S. and comes with a U.S. title, it’s clear to drive here and should be an easy transfer if you were to buy it. Currently, the high bid stands at $12,400 with two days to go.