Abandoned Auto Shop Is a Spooky Late-’90s Time Capsule

There's something to be said for taking good care of your belongings, and cars are obviously no exception. Some rides certainly live better lives than others, but there's hardly an explanation for mysteriously abandoning a car that's in near-perfect condition. Yes, there's an AMC dealer still up and running, but at least the story behind those vehicles is resolved—unlike the cars in today's featured video. Behold a group of mostly '90s cars, frozen in time, as discovered by the Engrave YouTube channel.

No location is provided for the find, which is probably for the best. It's unclear what the status of these vehicles is, and at least one of them was left with the keys still in the ignition. The assortment seems to mostly be Oldsmobile sedans—a strange focus, although there's also the odd Peugeot, some '70s metal, and at least one older Plymouth. There looks to be at least three dozen cars in and around the rotting facility, seemingly parked one day and never retrieved.