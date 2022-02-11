Toyota Has a Patent to Recreate Manual Transmissions for EVs

Toyota says this system is to "provide an electric vehicle capable of enjoying a driving feeling like an MT vehicle without experiencing the difficulties peculiar to the MT vehicle." But we all have the same questions on our mind: Why? What does this solve?

EVs, while not everyone's cup of tea, offer their own unique driving experiences that, while in some ways analogous to that of a manual, combustion-engined car, are distinct in others, and not inherently better or worse. Just different. One cannot completely replace the other, and I imagine the kind of person that's worried about manual boxes going the way of the dodo will be as excited about having their car fake one as they would be about having it pipe fake engine noise into the cabin.

Sure, maybe an EV outfitted with such a system could work as a sort of trainer car for someone to learn and practice a manual transmission, but most manual cars can already survive a novice just fine. In all, Toyota's pseudo-manual EV patents describe a system that while clever, has no discernible reason to exist—a solution looking for a problem, if you will.

